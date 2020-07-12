Sign up
Walkies
The one where we took the itty bitty dog to the park on a grey and gloomy day. He was not keen on walking because ........,,,,there people and other dogs about. Oh the horror! We gave in and carried him most of the way.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
KazzaMazoo
ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
12th July 2020 2:24pm
nature
sky
reflections
clouds
pond
parks
