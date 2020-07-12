Previous
Next
Walkies by mazoo
63 / 365

Walkies

The one where we took the itty bitty dog to the park on a grey and gloomy day. He was not keen on walking because ........,,,,there people and other dogs about. Oh the horror! We gave in and carried him most of the way.
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

KazzaMazoo

ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise