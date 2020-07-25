Sign up
75 / 365
Brrr 🥶
The one where she socially distanced her chair at soccer this morning & wondered how many more games they would get in before community sports are shutdown as they nervously watch the Covid hotspots grow.
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
KazzaMazoo
ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Tags
shoes
,
football
,
winter
,
soccer
,
boots
,
frost
,
sport
Kathy A
ace
That red really pops! I'm thinking another lockdown is approaching.
July 25th, 2020
