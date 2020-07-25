Previous
Brrr 🥶 by mazoo
75 / 365

Brrr 🥶

The one where she socially distanced her chair at soccer this morning & wondered how many more games they would get in before community sports are shutdown as they nervously watch the Covid hotspots grow.
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

KazzaMazoo

ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
20% complete

View this month »

Kathy A ace
That red really pops! I'm thinking another lockdown is approaching.
July 25th, 2020  
