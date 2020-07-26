Sign up
Looking Up
A filler for a missed day. St Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney, Australia. Taken last year while practically laying on the ground & squinting into the sun. The things we do for POV 💁🏼♀️ Taken on an iPhone X.
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
KazzaMazoo
ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Tags
iphone
,
church
,
cathedral
,
australia
,
sydney
Kathy A
ace
Wow, well done getting it all in! I can just picture you lying there on the footpath 🤣
July 29th, 2020
