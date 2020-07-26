Previous
Next
Looking Up by mazoo
77 / 365

Looking Up

A filler for a missed day. St Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney, Australia. Taken last year while practically laying on the ground & squinting into the sun. The things we do for POV 💁🏼‍♀️ Taken on an iPhone X.
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

KazzaMazoo

ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Wow, well done getting it all in! I can just picture you lying there on the footpath 🤣
July 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise