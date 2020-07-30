Sign up
Another filler for a missed day - from our park outing a few weeks ago. Not sure what the succulent was loved the vibrant red of the flower.
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
2
0
KazzaMazoo
ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments: 2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
12th July 2020 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
nature
,
plants
,
garden
Kathy A
ace
There are some of these in my neighbours garden. I’m not very good with plants but I think it may be a red aloe
August 1st, 2020
KazzaMazoo
ace
@kjarn
you might be right Kathy, the leaves were long and slightly spiky like an aloe vera. Thanks :)
August 1st, 2020
