by mazoo
Another filler for a missed day - from our park outing a few weeks ago. Not sure what the succulent was loved the vibrant red of the flower.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Kathy A ace
There are some of these in my neighbours garden. I’m not very good with plants but I think it may be a red aloe
August 1st, 2020  
KazzaMazoo ace
@kjarn you might be right Kathy, the leaves were long and slightly spiky like an aloe vera. Thanks :)
August 1st, 2020  
