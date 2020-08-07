Sign up
Previous
Next
89 / 365
Ice Ice Baby
Car windscreen yesterday morning. 2 degrees at 7am. Love you winter ❄️
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
KazzaMazoo
ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
6th August 2020 7:10am
Tags
ice
winter
abstract
Kathy A
ace
That’s an interesting effect. It sure was cold yesterday morning, so glad it’s a bit better today
August 6th, 2020
Mikel Skoog
ace
Great pattern! Looks awesome on dark mode. Cool photo Kazza!
August 6th, 2020
365 Project
