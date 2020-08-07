Previous
Next
Ice Ice Baby by mazoo
89 / 365

Ice Ice Baby

Car windscreen yesterday morning. 2 degrees at 7am. Love you winter ❄️
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

KazzaMazoo

ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
That’s an interesting effect. It sure was cold yesterday morning, so glad it’s a bit better today
August 6th, 2020  
Mikel Skoog ace
Great pattern! Looks awesome on dark mode. Cool photo Kazza!
August 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise