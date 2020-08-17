Previous
Fabulous Hair Darling by mazoo
99 / 365

Fabulous Hair Darling

The one where she found a dead yet colourful moth with a fabulous blow dried hair-do on her office floor and strategically placed it on her potted Zanzibar plant for today’s photo because time is short during tax season 👩🏼‍💻
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
This is cool! I like the green stripes contrasting with the moth's colors
August 17th, 2020  
