Sing Me A Song Of A Lass That Is Gone by mazoo
One for the Outlander fans.
A water logged Craig Na Dun ?

Mt Tomah Botanic Gardens, Blue Mountains - Australia 🇦🇺
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

KazzaMazoo

ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Lesley ace
What a interesting spot. Lovely reflections and light.
August 30th, 2020  
