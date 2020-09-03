Sign up
Previous
Next
116 / 365
Oh Bug Ger!
Definitely a Protea or a Protea in high definition? Plus a bonus bug 😁
Spring Day#3
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
KazzaMazoo
ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Tags
iphone
,
flowers
,
spring
,
bug
,
insects
Ethel
ace
Stunning capture and very pleasant to view. Had a laugh at your title.
September 3rd, 2020
