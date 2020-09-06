Sign up
119 / 365
Luscious Lichen
Spring has not quite sprung in the Southern Highlands so no flower blossoms. Some stunning lichen instead.
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
KazzaMazoo
ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
119
photos
48
followers
45
following
32% complete
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
6th September 2020 11:52am
Tags
iphone
,
nature
,
orange
,
lichen
