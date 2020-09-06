Previous
Luscious Lichen by mazoo
119 / 365

Luscious Lichen

Spring has not quite sprung in the Southern Highlands so no flower blossoms. Some stunning lichen instead.
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

KazzaMazoo

ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
32% complete

