Floral Glow
Continuing with the September Spring flower theme.......playing around with soft light options.
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
KazzaMazoo
ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
15th September 2020 7:26pm
Tags
iphone
,
light
,
flowers
,
pink
,
lamp
,
bouquet
