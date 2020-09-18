Previous
Next
Carrot Flower by mazoo
131 / 365

Carrot Flower

Some months ago someone planted a carrot top outside our office back door. Sure 🤔 OK whatever. 🤨 Here it is (yesterday) blooming away 😁. It never occurred to me that carrots flower, but it is a plant after all.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

KazzaMazoo

ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise