Not a creature was stirring.... by mazoo
136 / 365

Not a creature was stirring....

.....not even a mouse.
When you go out to buy fish food and end up mesmerised by this little dude.
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

KazzaMazoo

ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
