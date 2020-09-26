Sign up
139 / 365
What Are These?
Anyone know what this slightly creepy plant with the faces is🤷🏼♀️
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
1
0
KazzaMazoo
ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
139
photos
49
followers
47
following
Tags
iphone
,
nature
,
purple
,
flowers
,
plants
,
garden
Kathy A
ace
Very unusual plant, no idea what it is
September 26th, 2020
