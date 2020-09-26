Previous
What Are These? by mazoo
139 / 365

What Are These?

Anyone know what this slightly creepy plant with the faces is🤷🏼‍♀️
26th September 2020

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Very unusual plant, no idea what it is
September 26th, 2020  
