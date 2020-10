Trying my hand at the tag challenge by @kali66 . My tags were MOON, DANDELION and PET. Whilst I love using the iPhone, sadly capturing the moon is beyond its limits so I’ve gone for creativity here. Dandelions I do have and last weeks snap of the mouse from a pet shop and some processing makes for a moonlight glow photo of the Mouse In The Moon. Move over Man In The Moon, you’ve had your five minutes of fame.