Heart #1 by mazoo
153 / 365

Heart #1

I finally found one @cocobella 😁💛
Heart shaped leaf found whilst perusing some outdoor sculptures.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

KazzaMazoo

ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
