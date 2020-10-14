Sign up
157 / 365
Home In The Sky
Artistic Types: Let’s hang a giant mesh sphere in the sky.
Medium Sized Bird of Prey: sweet as bro! I’ll just add some branches and call it my home yeah?
14th October 2020
14th Oct 20
KazzaMazoo
ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
157
photos
50
followers
50
following
43% complete
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
Tags
iphone
,
sky
,
ball
,
bird
,
art
,
nest
