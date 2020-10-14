Previous
Next
Home In The Sky by mazoo
157 / 365

Home In The Sky

Artistic Types: Let’s hang a giant mesh sphere in the sky.
Medium Sized Bird of Prey: sweet as bro! I’ll just add some branches and call it my home yeah?
14th October 2020 14th Oct 20

KazzaMazoo

ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise