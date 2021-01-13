Previous
Two Palms by mazoo
214 / 365

Two Palms

More exploring. Old buildings used for prisoner of war internment during WWII, migrant training camp and army training.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone.
Photo Details

