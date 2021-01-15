Previous
Reach For The Sky by mazoo
216 / 365

Reach For The Sky

Always fascinated by how removing colour helps various subjects stand out. Tiny dried seed pods standing out in a field of green. Well it was. 💚
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
I like how your composition and choice of processing isolates the subject. Really nice!
January 23rd, 2021  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
January 23rd, 2021  
