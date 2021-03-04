Sign up
226 / 365
Suspended
A recent trip to the Art Gallery NSW had me fascinated by these metal artworks.
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
KazzaMazoo
ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Tags
b&w
iphone
art
sculpture
