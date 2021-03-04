Previous
Next
Suspended by mazoo
226 / 365

Suspended

A recent trip to the Art Gallery NSW had me fascinated by these metal artworks.
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

KazzaMazoo

ace
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise