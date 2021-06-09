Previous
297 / 365

Historical shed that once protected livestock and feedstocks, now protected for future generations. Part of an historical farmstead. Managed to take this before the sunrise flared above the roof.
KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
