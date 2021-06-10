Previous
Next
Grow! Grow! Grow! by mazoo
298 / 365

Grow! Grow! Grow!

We are growing sprouts. Lentil, radish, kale and broccoli combo. Supposedly 40% more nutrient dense and gives a nice flavour kick to salads.
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
reminds me that I should do that too! I have a sprout growing container that usually grows stuff really well. Enjoy!!
June 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise