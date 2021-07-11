Sign up
303 / 365
Half Half
Last of the autumnal leaves. Spied on the path to the clothes line & strategically placed 😁
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
0
0
KazzaMazoo
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
303
photos
57
followers
56
following
83% complete
Tags
iphone
,
red
,
rocks
,
winter
,
leaf
,
autumn
