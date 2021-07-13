Previous
The Flipside by mazoo
305 / 365

The Flipside

The earlier leaf, from behind and starting to turn brown. Still enjoying the colours though 💛🧡❤️🤎
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
83% complete

leggzy
Gorgeous colours & shape
July 16th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful colours
July 16th, 2021  
