Photo 373
Dead But Not Forgotten
Playing around with reflections and bokeh and a dead photinia flower.
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
KazzaMazoo
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Views
5
365
iPhone 11 Pro
20th February 2022 5:09pm
iphone
reflections
blue
flower
bokeh
