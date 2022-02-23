Sign up
Photo 386
Sketchy
…..would be a good description of my drawing skills 😂 One leg is made from plasticine, the other belongs to a front row forward.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
1
0
KazzaMazoo
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone.
390
photos
53
followers
50
following
106% complete
View this month »
383
384
385
386
387
388
389
390
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
b&w
iphone
pencil
art
drawing
sketching
kali
ace
cute, i like the feel of it regardless :)
March 1st, 2022
