Pretty In Pink by mazoo
Photo 403

Pretty In Pink

5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Dianne
This is beautiful - fav.
April 5th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Very pretty
April 5th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful
April 5th, 2022  
