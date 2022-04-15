Previous
Next
Fox Tail Glow by mazoo
Photo 413

Fox Tail Glow

A big 6km walk this morning. One of my favourite plants are these fox tail grasses. I just love how they glow as the sun hits them. Also saw a red bellie black snake 🐍 but I was not sticking around for a photo 👀
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
113% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise