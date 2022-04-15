Sign up
Photo 413
Fox Tail Glow
A big 6km walk this morning. One of my favourite plants are these fox tail grasses. I just love how they glow as the sun hits them. Also saw a red bellie black snake 🐍 but I was not sticking around for a photo 👀
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
KazzaMazoo
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Tags
b&w
,
iphone
,
plants
,
grasses
