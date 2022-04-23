Previous
Rosey Rain Drops by mazoo
Photo 418

Rosey Rain Drops

Early morning rain shower combined with morning walk.
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
