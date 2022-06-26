Sign up
Photo 420
Pumpkin Skies 🍁 🎃
Chilly winter morning walk. Still a few trees holding on to leaves with some colour. 7km walk allows for a takeaway almond flat white ☕️ and baked treat 🥯
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
1
1
KazzaMazoo
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
winter
,
leaves
,
australia
,
orange
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
June 26th, 2022
