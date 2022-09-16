Previous
Kalanchoe Cascade by mazoo
Kalanchoe Cascade

Thrown in a pot years ago with very little soil & to be repotted “soon”, they’ve been neglected for a decade and yet put on a magnificent display every year. I’m too scared to repot them now.
