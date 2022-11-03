Sign up
Photo 473
The Rose
“There is simply the rose; it is perfect in every moment of its existence.”
Ralph Waldo Emerson
Essay-Self Reliance.1841
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
KazzaMazoo
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
473
photos
52
followers
50
following
129% complete
View this month »
466
467
468
469
470
471
472
473
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
2nd November 2022 8:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
white
,
iphone
,
flowers
,
rose
