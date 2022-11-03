Previous
The Rose by mazoo
The Rose

“There is simply the rose; it is perfect in every moment of its existence.”

Ralph Waldo Emerson
Essay-Self Reliance.1841
KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
