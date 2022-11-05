Previous
Next
Accidental Macro by mazoo
Photo 475

Accidental Macro

…..but it did remind me of a Terry Pratchett book, The Carpet People, about a race of teeny tiny beings that live in the carpet fibres of our homes, going about their daily lives unnoticed by the big people, so I’ll post it.
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
130% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise