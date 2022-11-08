Previous
We Say Weed. Google Says Herb by mazoo
We Say Weed. Google Says Herb

Native to southern Africa but currently growing under my clothesline. Cineraria is an annual herb with bright yellow daisy flowers and erect woody stems growing to one metre in height.
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Photo Details

