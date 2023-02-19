Sign up
Photo 528
A Chair With A View
Empty chairs just seem so sad and forlorn, or is that just the b&w processing effect? Going to have a go at this weeks CHAIR theme challenge.
19th February 2023
19th Feb 23
KazzaMazoo
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
528
photos
58
followers
61
following
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
19th February 2023 3:47pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
chair
,
theme
,
52wc-2023-w8
