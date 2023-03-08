Previous
Picnic Converse by mazoo
Picnic Converse

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
149% complete

Kathy A ace
Love the look on the little dogs face
March 8th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
Love selective color, sneakers and of course the little Chi! :)
March 8th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Nice use of selective color for this yellow day. Terrific shoes.
March 8th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Very cool. Love the expression on the pooch. Nice use of SC.
March 8th, 2023  
