Follow The Yellow Dirt Road by mazoo
Follow The Yellow Dirt Road

Follow 🎶 follow 🎶 follow 🎶 follow 🎶 follow the yellow dirt road ……. and then post it as your green entry for the rainbow month 🤨
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Annie D ace
a very relaxing scene
March 26th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous shot. Great leading lines and green tones.
March 26th, 2023  
