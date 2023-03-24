Previous
Let’s Go For A Walk He Said by mazoo
Photo 554

Let’s Go For A Walk He Said

……but it’s raining and thundering?
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Kathy A ace
I just got soaked to the skin bringing my bins in and then the rain stopped..........of course
March 28th, 2023  
KazzaMazoo
@kjarn of course it did 🤪 Murphy’s Law. Rain stopped just as we got home.
March 28th, 2023  
