It’s Teeny Tiny by mazoo
Photo 555

It’s Teeny Tiny

Top shroom measures just 7mm across. Spied while taking the rubbish out and had to stop in the rain to photograph.
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Boxplayer ace
Fantastic otherworldly capture.
March 28th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Wow, that's interesting
March 28th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
on the fragile detail!
March 28th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
That is teeny tiny. Love it.
March 28th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Wow you're very observant and skilled seeing and capturing this. It's amazing
March 28th, 2023  
