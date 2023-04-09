Sign up
Photo 562
Kookaburra Sits In The Old Gum Tree
Kookaburra sits in the old gum tree,
Merry merry king of the bush is he.
Laugh, Kookaburra, laugh, Kookaburra,
Gay your life must be!
Can’t believe I couldn’t remember all the words to this nursery rhyme and had to Google it :(
Foggy morning walk.
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
KazzaMazoo
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
563
photos
64
followers
64
following
154% complete
View this month »
Tags
bird
,
fog
,
silhouette
,
monotone
,
kookaburra
,
monochromatic
