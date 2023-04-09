Kookaburra Sits In The Old Gum Tree

Kookaburra sits in the old gum tree,

Merry merry king of the bush is he.

Laugh, Kookaburra, laugh, Kookaburra,

Gay your life must be!



Can’t believe I couldn’t remember all the words to this nursery rhyme and had to Google it :(

