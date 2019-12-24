Previous
Building Good Will by mbrutus
Photo 537

Building Good Will

I was coming out of a candy store, late Christmas Eve when I spotted this unusual sight. I reached for my trusty Point-n-Shoot. I know I am a few days late with my posting. But I guess my best philosophy would be better late than never. And even though these sentiments are a little late in arriving, there are no less sincere.

No matter what holidays you might choose to celebrate, or even none at all, I wish you the very best at this time of year, and the healthiest and happiest of New Year's to come.
M. Brutus

