Bambi Fights Back

Those of you who have read this space over time will know that I am no great fan of Bambi and his ilk (as opposed to elk.) This all stems from their inexcusable appetite for flora, including, most grievously, my most favored garden flower. My dear (as opposed to deer) Rose. But this morning, as I ducked (as opposed to geesed) out my front door, in order to retrieve the Sunday morning paper for my beloved Mrs. Brutus, I happened to glance up to behold one deer grazing on slope across the street. Then, the head of another, rising above on the level pad above. Though their location indicated they were nearer to the end than the beginning of their grazing rounds, I dared to dash inside to grab my trusty camera.



Now, those of you who visit this space with regularity (as opposed to constipation) will not be surprised to learn that this was no easy matter (as opposed to substance). My trusty DSLR was still nested (as opposed to denned or warrened or cocooned) inside my favorite photo backpack now in my family room, while my trusty BirdCatcher (but for today's purposes, Deerhunter) lens was still squirreled (as opposed to chipmunked) away in by office closet.



In the best spirt (as opposed to ghost or apparition) of any dedicated 365'er, I hurried to re-jigger (as opposed to any word you wish) my gear and head back out the front door. With my eagle (as opposed to egret) eyes I found that the deer had most inconsiderately decided to relocate a considerable distance from their normal grazing place, requiring me to find a new shooting (as opposed to shooting) position. Yes, actually forcing me to get off my porch (and my rocker) and proceed to climb the hellacious hill in hopes of flanking (as opposed to pranking) them.

Fortunately, in a rare display of interspecies cooperation, these two dears (as opposed to deers) managed to remain relatively stationery, while I took up my position. Lest I allow this opportunity to escape (as opposed to flee) me, I determined to take advantage of their largesse, and began shooting (as opposed to firing) right (as opposed to left) away. Almost before I could adjust ISO, exposure and focus, the most amazing(as opposed to Amazon) thing happened. These Two (as opposed to Three) Amigos decided to stage a stag (as opposed to a hen) party. Before I knew it, they were going at it mano a mano (as opposed to deero a deero), all for my benefit (as opposed to fundraiser). And the rest is deerstory (as opposed to history.)

While oftentimes, shooting (as opposed to photographing) deer can be like butting heads, these guys were actually pretty (as opposed to attractive) cool. Especially, for deer. No species slur intended. (Well, maybe a little.) They reprised their horny (what else would you expect at a stag party?) games a few more times. Though they nearly high(as opposed to inebriated) tailed it away at the sound of a few barking dogs, mostly we all hung out and chilled. They were still awaiting the arrival of some, what they described as legendarily nubile does (as opposed to ho's), when I tragically discovered that my camera battery had run out of juice (as opposed to punch.) This sad event necessitated my early exit from the party before I was able to record my first stag (as opposed to stage) video. But, as all 365'ers know, there's always tomorrow.