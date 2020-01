Deer Diary #15

I think the deer are beginning to trust or, at least, tolerate me a little more each encounter. If I move slowly enough and seemingly pose no threat, they allow me to creep somewhat closer. Of course, I am still using BirdCatcher, a very lone telephoto lens, so I am not getting that close. But eventually, they will always decide, enough it enough, then trot off up the hill. And good luck keeping up with them!