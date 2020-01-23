Lord, Please Let Him Drop That Fish

Hope obviously springs eternal in the mind of the Double Breasted Cormorant. The top bird flew several times across the lake below, where he undoubtedly caught this fair sized fished. Several dozen human fisherman I talked to were not so lucky. They were all going to have buy their dinner. As I suppose was this Cormorant's faithful wingman, who flew every lap with him, never more than a wing's length away from he buddy - or his buddy's dinner. One look at his face and you can just imagine him saying a silent prayer, "Lord, please just let him drop that fish, this one time only, and I'll never ask for another fish, or favor, again." That is where the Cormorant optimism comes in. Because, while their fresh fish dinners may flap and flop, I've never seen one actually get dropped. But hope obviously flies on the wings of a Cormorant.