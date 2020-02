Scentimental

Some people think Valentine's Day stinks. Others find it Heaven scent. Me? I tend toward the most scentimental. Though sometimes, often relying on Mrs. Brutus' disposition as my barometer, I do occasionally find myself falling somewhere squarely in the middle. Perhaps just mental. But wherever you may fall on the spectrum, M. Brutus is here to wish you the happiest of days and nights. And if you're exceedingly fortunate, may you find this most romantic of days stretching all weekend long.