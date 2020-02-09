Previous
P1100513 - Champions
Photo 552

P1100513 - Champions

Congratulations to the USWNT, reigning World Cup Champions, winners of the 2020 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

In the USA,we like to say, when it comes to winning soccer/football trophies, "Never send a men's side to do a women's job."
9th February 2020

M. Brutus

@mbrutus
