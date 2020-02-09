Sign up
Photo 552
P1100513 - Champions
Congratulations to the USWNT, reigning World Cup Champions, winners of the 2020 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament.
In the USA,we like to say, when it comes to winning soccer/football trophies, "Never send a men's side to do a women's job."
9th February 2020
9th Feb 20
M. Brutus
ace
@mbrutus
554
photos
78
followers
72
following
Tags
fireworks
,
championship
,
uswnt
