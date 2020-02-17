Previous
Store Affront by mbrutus
Photo 556

Store Affront

Spent a lovely day in Ojai, California today. But I must say, they do something just a little peculiarly up there in the shadow of those mountain. Example. Most storefronts are at the front of the store. This one was on the side. Most storefronts invite you in. This one sends you off. I stood there watching for over an hour, watching, before I decided to take this picture. Would you believe it? Not one customer entered this charming store. And let's be frank. Someone seriously needs to fix those doors. They're way too hard to open. I don't think anyone has ever noticed, but I fear they're painted shut. This store is definitely an affront.
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

M. Brutus

@mbrutus
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Such neat processing - and interesting doors!
February 18th, 2020  
Louise & Ken ace
Ojai...such a quaint holiday get away! And what if they do things differently there...would we bother to go exploring for "the ordinary" (And this is why I love looking over your shoulder and listening to you speak!)
February 18th, 2020  
