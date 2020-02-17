Store Affront

Spent a lovely day in Ojai, California today. But I must say, they do something just a little peculiarly up there in the shadow of those mountain. Example. Most storefronts are at the front of the store. This one was on the side. Most storefronts invite you in. This one sends you off. I stood there watching for over an hour, watching, before I decided to take this picture. Would you believe it? Not one customer entered this charming store. And let's be frank. Someone seriously needs to fix those doors. They're way too hard to open. I don't think anyone has ever noticed, but I fear they're painted shut. This store is definitely an affront.