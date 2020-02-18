Ball and Chainlink

Took a little President's Day day trip with my "Ball and Chain," when I happened to spot this ball and chainlink. Shortly afterward, Mrs. Brutus mentioned how frequent and unpredictable stops for picture taking detracts from her enjoyment of our promenades. But at home, upon seeing today's offering, she expressed her unqualified approval. Guess that makes this the best tennis shot Yours Truly has ever made. And I'm happy to report that, at the Brutus home, the score is now knotted at Love-Love.



Allow me to mention that, if time permits, you might enjoy viewing this particular photo on a black background.



