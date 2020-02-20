Previous
FOUND ART by mbrutus
Photo 559

FOUND ART

Curious curios
found, as is,
in the curio store.

Who says
real artists
don't give a
sh!t?
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

M. Brutus

ace
@mbrutus
