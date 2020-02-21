A Flamingo Friday Tribute

Yesterday, I visited the Los Angeles Zoo. Probably for the first time, since the little Brutuses were grade schoolers. I imagine, like any 365er, I now find it impossible to enter any zoo without thinking of that intrepid shutterbug, @stray_shooter, and his single minded efforts to bring the oft underappreciated flamingo to the top of our collective consciousness through his dogged dedication to Flamingo Fridays. I imagined I might snap a shot or two as I passed the flamingo exhibit, in honor of Ron, before heading into the heart of the zoo. As I did, I made a startling discovery. Be it due to their odd anatomy or skittish behaviors, it is devilishly difficult to take a decent shot of the fickle flamingo. I managed nary a one. Yet, Ron has taken and shared dozens of dazzling shots for all of us to enjoy. To me that makes this tribute as overdue and as it is well deserved. So thanks to you Ron for all you do to give all us 365ers a weekly does of most welcome pink eye.