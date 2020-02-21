Previous
Next
A Flamingo Friday Tribute by mbrutus
Photo 560

A Flamingo Friday Tribute

Yesterday, I visited the Los Angeles Zoo. Probably for the first time, since the little Brutuses were grade schoolers. I imagine, like any 365er, I now find it impossible to enter any zoo without thinking of that intrepid shutterbug, @stray_shooter, and his single minded efforts to bring the oft underappreciated flamingo to the top of our collective consciousness through his dogged dedication to Flamingo Fridays. I imagined I might snap a shot or two as I passed the flamingo exhibit, in honor of Ron, before heading into the heart of the zoo. As I did, I made a startling discovery. Be it due to their odd anatomy or skittish behaviors, it is devilishly difficult to take a decent shot of the fickle flamingo. I managed nary a one. Yet, Ron has taken and shared dozens of dazzling shots for all of us to enjoy. To me that makes this tribute as overdue and as it is well deserved. So thanks to you Ron for all you do to give all us 365ers a weekly does of most welcome pink eye.
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

M. Brutus

ace
@mbrutus
Hard to decide what is important to mention for the purpose of this website. I like when people share where they live and are...
153% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise