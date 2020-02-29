Sign up
Photo 564
Hakuna Meerkatta
Those soulful eyes,
that intelligent gaze,
the upright stature,
his regal bearing.
This is no mere cat.
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
Tags
cat
,
no
,
hakuna
