Hakuna Meerkatta by mbrutus
Hakuna Meerkatta

Those soulful eyes,
that intelligent gaze,
the upright stature,
his regal bearing.

This is no mere cat.
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

M. Brutus

ace
@mbrutus
